Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Reaches $157.36 High on Sep, 23; Independent Bank (INDB) Sentiment Is 2.62

The stock of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) reached all time high today, Sep, 23 and still has $169.95 target or 8.00% above today's $157.36 share price. This indicates more upside for the $3.95 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $169.95 PT is reached, the company will be worth $316.08M more. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $157.36. About 131,609 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500.

Independent Bank Corp (INDB) investors sentiment increased to 2.62 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.71, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 118 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 45 reduced and sold their positions in Independent Bank Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 26.64 million shares, up from 24.12 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Independent Bank Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 31 Increased: 81 New Position: 37.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold Helen of Troy Limited shares while 100 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 22.86 million shares or 6.02% less from 24.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bbt Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.85% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Sei Invs Company owns 45,497 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 359,283 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 12,013 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fort Lp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Ima Wealth has 1,201 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree invested in 0.16% or 1,463 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Numerixs Investment Technologies invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel Ltd Company stated it has 3.39% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 0.06% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Company reported 6,211 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Burney Co stated it has 76,031 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 26,093 shares in its portfolio.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.95 billion. It operates in four divisions: Housewares, Health & Home, Nutritional Supplements, and Beauty. It has a 23.83 P/E ratio. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 3.30% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.82 per share. HELE’s profit will be $44.19 million for 22.35 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Helen of Troy Limited – Common Stock (NASDAQ:HELE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Helen of Troy Limited – Common Stock has $17200 highest and $16000 lowest target. $168.50’s average target is 7.08% above currents $157.36 stock price. Helen of Troy Limited – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Wednesday, May 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 19 by DA Davidson.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 7.87% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.27 per share. INDB’s profit will be $47.08 million for 13.59 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.52% negative EPS growth.

Rockland Trust Co holds 3.23% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. for 580,133 shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 529,013 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Excalibur Management Corp has 1.38% invested in the company for 19,717 shares. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Management Inc. has invested 1.31% in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.56 million shares.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking services and products to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. The companyÂ’s services and products include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. It has a 17.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans.