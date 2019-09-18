Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Reaches $153.01 After 6.00% Up Move; SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SeaWorld has $39 highest and $3100 lowest target. $35.25’s average target is 26.71% above currents $27.82 stock price. SeaWorld had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 28 by FBR Capital. The stock of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 21. See SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) latest ratings:

The stock of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.98% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $153.01. About 82,992 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $7.30 TO $7.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead ThermometersThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $3.84 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $162.19 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HELE worth $230.46 million more.

The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 1.27 million shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.08 million shares or 10.15% less from 55.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 108,635 are held by First Advisors Limited Partnership. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 89,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alberta Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 46,900 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 57,061 shares or 0% of the stock. Brant Point Invest Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.13% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Fuller & Thaler Asset reported 0.1% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 514,145 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L L P Nc has 14,642 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wexford Capital Lp owns 236,440 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications New York, New York-based fund reported 17,001 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 1.38M shares. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Panagora Asset reported 81,499 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Monarch Partners Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 293,769 shares. Tygh Cap Inc reported 64,467 shares.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. The firm operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand name in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego. It has a 23.38 P/E ratio. It also operates the Adventure Island name in Tampa; Water Country USA name in Williamsburg; Discovery Cove marine life theme park in Orlando; and Sesame Place, a seasonal park in Langhorne.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.84 billion. It operates in four divisions: Housewares, Health & Home, Nutritional Supplements, and Beauty. It has a 23.17 P/E ratio. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold Helen of Troy Limited shares while 100 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 22.86 million shares or 6.02% less from 24.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anchor Cap Advisors Lc owns 139,465 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. 3,635 were accumulated by Pinnacle Limited. Gsa Partners Llp reported 0.06% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 38,671 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 86,031 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 4,762 shares. Renaissance Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 128,081 shares. Mesirow Fincl Investment Management reported 0.97% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Captrust Advsr holds 686 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fort L P reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Ftb Advisors invested 0% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 44,383 shares.

