Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Reaches $152.00 52-Week High; DSV A/S ORDINARY SHARES DENMARK (DSDVF) Shorts Up By 10.44%

DSV A/S ORDINARY SHARES DENMARK (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) had an increase of 10.44% in short interest. DSDVF’s SI was 970,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.44% from 878,400 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 1617 days are for DSV A/S ORDINARY SHARES DENMARK (OTCMKTS:DSDVF)’s short sellers to cover DSDVF’s short positions. It closed at $95.76 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) hit a new 52-week high and has $162.64 target or 7.00% above today's $152.00 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.82B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $162.64 price target is reached, the company will be worth $267.12 million more. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $152. About 255,817 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 49.37% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.94% the S&P500.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company has market cap of $16.96 billion. It operates in three divisions: DSV Air & Sea, DSV Road, and DSV Solutions. It has a 29.91 P/E ratio. The firm offers air and sea freight services, and standard and industry-specific logistics solutions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.82 billion. It operates in four divisions: Housewares, Health & Home, Nutritional Supplements, and Beauty. It has a 23.02 P/E ratio. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

