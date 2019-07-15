Helen Of Troy Limited (HELE) Market Valuation Rose While Kennedy Capital Management Has Increased by $904,705 Its Position; Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holder Seatown Holdings Has Cut Holding

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 14,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,465 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 176,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $58.73. About 777,995 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Helen Of Troy Limited (HELE) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 7,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,686 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 57,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $148.65. About 192,083 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 49.37% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $7.30 TO $7.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold HELE shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 24.32 million shares or 1.59% less from 24.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Smithfield Trust Com accumulated 25 shares. Smith Salley Assocs reported 0.08% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 8,857 shares. Seizert Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 14,629 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 2,615 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 60 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.06% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 3,986 shares. 538,645 are owned by Cooke Bieler Lp. State Street owns 953,590 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru owns 1,463 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 4,509 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 25,800 shares. 24,283 were reported by Citigroup.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Electric Co Inc (NASDAQ:FELE) by 38,063 shares to 163,124 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 17,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,223 shares, and cut its stake in Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers holds 0.04% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement invested 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Inv House Ltd Llc accumulated 48,190 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 5,886 shares. New Jersey-based Princeton Strategies Gru has invested 0.11% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Sigma Planning reported 4,246 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 34,789 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr Inc stated it has 3,831 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Nj holds 0.03% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 216,273 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Lagoda Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 6.78% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 99,149 shares. Stillwater Capital Advsr Lc stated it has 64,485 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc reported 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.98 per share. XPO’s profit will be $96.54M for 13.98 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 105.88% EPS growth.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 90,000 shares to 94,927 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).