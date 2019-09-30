Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Is At $155.13 Formed Wedge; Flotek Industries (FTK) Shorts Raised By 14.33%

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) had an increase of 14.33% in short interest. FTK’s SI was 6.68 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 14.33% from 5.85M shares previously. With 432,600 avg volume, 15 days are for Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK)’s short sellers to cover FTK’s short positions. The SI to Flotek Industries Inc’s float is 12.39%. The stock increased 4.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 360,265 shares traded. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) has declined 0.32% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FTK News: 09/05/2018 – Flotek 1Q EPS 0c; 23/04/2018 – Flotek Expects to Report Negative EBITDA for the 1Q; 09/05/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $60.5M; 22/03/2018 – Flotek Announces Leadership Changes; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES – MATTHEW MARIETTA PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE & CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT, TO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER; 21/03/2018 FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC – ALSO ON MARCH 15, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT JOHN S. REILAND WILL BE CONCLUDING HIS TENURE ON BOARD EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Flotek Industries Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 23/04/2018 – Flotek Industries Provides First Quarter And Operational Update And Reporting Schedule; 21/03/2018 – Flotek Industries: John S. Reiland to Resign From Board on April 27; 17/05/2018 – Disciplined Growth Investors / MN Buys Into Flotek Industries

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) formed wedge up with $164.44 target or 6.00% above today's $155.13 share price. Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) has $3.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $155.13. About 151,699 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500.

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 3.30% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.82 per share. HELE’s profit will be $44.19 million for 22.04 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Helen of Troy Limited – Common Stock (NASDAQ:HELE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Helen of Troy Limited – Common Stock has $17200 highest and $16000 lowest target. $168.50's average target is 8.62% above currents $155.13 stock price. Helen of Troy Limited – Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) earned "Buy" rating by DA Davidson on Monday, August 19. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with "Buy" on Wednesday, May 22. The firm earned "Buy" rating on Wednesday, July 10 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.8 in 2019Q1.

