Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Housewares & Accessories companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Helen of Troy Limited has 95.81% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 77.28% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Helen of Troy Limited has 0.8% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.34% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Helen of Troy Limited and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helen of Troy Limited 0.00% 16.60% 10.10% Industry Average 6.00% 34.00% 7.63%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Helen of Troy Limited and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Helen of Troy Limited N/A 130 21.75 Industry Average 259.58M 4.33B 23.75

Helen of Troy Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Helen of Troy Limited is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Helen of Troy Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helen of Troy Limited 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 3.00 2.00 1.33 2.50

Helen of Troy Limited currently has a consensus price target of $162.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.78%. The peers have a potential upside of 54.21%. Given Helen of Troy Limited’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Helen of Troy Limited is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Helen of Troy Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helen of Troy Limited -0.03% 10.77% 5.15% 28.3% 31.45% 13.04% Industry Average 0.00% 8.59% 6.30% 20.72% 26.12% 21.50%

For the past year Helen of Troy Limited has weaker performance than Helen of Troy Limited’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Helen of Troy Limited are 2.2 and 1. Competitively, Helen of Troy Limited’s peers have 2.94 and 1.44 for Current and Quick Ratio. Helen of Troy Limited’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Helen of Troy Limited.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.66 shows that Helen of Troy Limited is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Helen of Troy Limited’s competitors have beta of 0.93 which is 7.40% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Helen of Troy Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Helen of Troy Limited’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Helen of Troy Limited.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Housewares, Health & Home, Nutritional Supplements, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers. The Health & Home segment provides thermometers, blood pressure monitors, and humidifiers; faucet mount water filtration systems and pitcher based water filtration systems; and air purifiers, heaters, fans, and dehumidifiers. The Nutritional Supplements segment offers heart, digestive, joint, blood sugar, sleep, brain, and vision support products; and skin care, safe beauty, and pain relief support products. The Beauty segment provides hair, facial, and skin care appliances, as well as grooming brushes, tools, and decorative hair accessories; and liquid hair styling, treatment and conditioning products, shampoos, skin care products, fragrances, deodorants, and antiperspirants. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, drugstore chains, warehouse clubs, home improvement stores, catalogs, grocery and specialty stores, beauty supply and e-commerce retailers, wholesalers, and various types of distributors, as well as directly to consumers under the OXO, OXO Tot, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Febreze, Revlon, Pro Beauty Tools, Sure, Pert, Infusium23, Brut, Ammens, Hot Tools, Bed Head, Dr. Sinatra, Dr. David Williams, and Dr. Whitaker brands. Helen of Troy Limited was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in El Paso, Texas.