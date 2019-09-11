Helen Of Troy (HELE) Holder Cooke & Bieler LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $28.61 Million; Westchester Capital Management Holding in Discovery (DISCK) Has Decreased by $1.87 Million as Shares Declined

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc. (DISCK) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 74,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 150,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 225,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.95. About 2.25M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Helen Of Troy (HELE) by 85.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 248,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 538,645 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.46 million, up from 289,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Helen Of Troy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $152.45. About 126,792 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $7.30 TO $7.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 16/05/2018 – PUR Announces Expanded Line of Superior, Lead-Reducing Water Filtration Products; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc. by 219,342 shares to 412,178 shares, valued at $85.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc. (Put) by 531,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (NYSE:CBS).

