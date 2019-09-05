Heitman Real Estate Securities Upped Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Position; Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Sellers Decreased By 16.76% Their Shorts

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) stake by 1.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc acquired 24,936 shares as Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)’s stock declined 4.44%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 2.12M shares with $39.94 million value, up from 2.10 million last quarter. Physicians Realty Trust now has $3.20B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 621,645 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had a decrease of 16.76% in short interest. MGM’s SI was 20.57 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 16.76% from 24.71 million shares previously. With 6.14 million avg volume, 3 days are for Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s short sellers to cover MGM’s short positions. The SI to Mgm Resorts International’s float is 4.23%. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 5.08M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, NY; 09/05/2018 – Park MGM Officially Takes Its Place On The Las Vegas Strip; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts to Power 13 Las Vegas Strip Properties With Solar; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Announces Sale of Grand Victoria Casino for $327.5M; 15/05/2018 – British bookmakers odds on to unlock U.S sports after legal ruling; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Las Vegas Strip REVPAR to Increase 1 to 3 %; 26/04/2018 – MGM China Reports 2018 First Quarter Financial Data; 26/04/2018 – Genocide Survivor Will Share Story of Forgiveness at Women’s Leadership Conference in Las Vegas; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) stake by 248,783 shares to 202,634 valued at $28.89M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Qts Realty Trust Inc stake by 4,800 shares and now owns 77,181 shares. Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Physicians Realty Trust has $18.7500 highest and $18.5000 lowest target. $18.63’s average target is 8.00% above currents $17.25 stock price. Physicians Realty Trust had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Capital One to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold DOC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 7,967 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs reported 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 176,636 shares. Indexiq stated it has 125,678 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Franklin Res has 491,764 shares. Brinker Capital has 0.08% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 36,482 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0.01% or 825,662 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Mngmt Ab has invested 0.01% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Tekla Capital Mgmt invested in 0.23% or 303,908 shares. Waddell & Reed, Kansas-based fund reported 452,789 shares. Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Limited Partnership has 0.57% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 2.27 million shares. Verition Fund Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,557 shares. Amp Cap Invsts reported 192,395 shares. Moreover, Victory has 0.06% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $14.61 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. It has a 83.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Among 5 analysts covering MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. MGM Resorts Intl has $3700 highest and $30 lowest target. $32.40’s average target is 15.63% above currents $28.02 stock price. MGM Resorts Intl had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6 with “Overweight”. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley downgraded MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Thursday, July 18 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MGM in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MGM Resorts International shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Aviva Public Limited Company reported 187,607 shares. Quantitative Limited Liability Co holds 178,300 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 750 shares. Assetmark holds 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 493 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management L P reported 399,512 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.2% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Morgan Stanley reported 1.96 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company accumulated 74,118 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.04% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 22,773 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk has invested 0.04% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability reported 49,723 shares. Moreover, Pension Ser has 0.07% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 679,676 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $151.07 million activity. 380,651 shares were bought by Meister Keith A., worth $10.59M on Friday, June 21. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075 worth of stock. $20.32M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8.