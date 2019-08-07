Heitman Real Estate Securities Upped Its Stake in Douglas Emmett (DEI) by $2.55 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Amern Tower Class A (AMT) Shares Rose, Novare Capital Management Cut by $786,227 Its Position

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amern Tower Corp Class A (AMT) by 11.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 3,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 32,222 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 36,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amern Tower Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $214.43. About 402,184 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 63,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The institutional investor held 711,881 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.77 million, up from 648,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 67,937 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 12/04/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS COMMERCIAL FUNDING INCREASING DESPITE THE FACT THAT ITS COST IS FALLING; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL UNION OF OPERATING ENGINEERS SAYS CALLING ON DOUGLAS EMMETT INC TO REFILE ITS PROXY STATEMENT; 23/03/2018 – ITALY TREASURY SAYS NO REASON TO EXPECT MONTE DEI PASCHI MAY NEED CAPITAL STRENGTHENING; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS ECB TO INTRODUCE ADD-ON ON RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS CALCULATED ON NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURES BY YEAR-END, PRELIMINARY INDICATIONS POINT TO 4-5 BLN EURO ADD-ON – SLIDE; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI – GROSS NPE 42.6 BLN EUROS AT END-MARCH; 18/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION SAYS, ASKED ABOUT ITALIAN BANK MONTE DEI PASCHI’S RESTRUCTURING PLAN: IT IS THE RESPONSIBILITY OF MEMBER STATES TO COMPLY WITH COMMITMENTS THEY HAVE GIVEN; 17/05/2018 – ITALY’S LEAGUE ECONOMIC SPOKESMAN SAYS “VERY LIKELY” NEW GOVERNMENT WOULD LOOK TO REPLACE MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO MORELLI; 26/04/2018 – ENGINEERS UNION: DOUGLAS EMMETT HLDRS SHOULDN’T VOTE FOR O’HERN; 09/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml – TODAY RECEIVED RESIGNATION FROM POSITION OF ALTERNATE STATUTORY AUDITOR OF MRS CARMELA REGINA SILVESTRI; 10/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS COMPLETED SECURITISATION DEAL FOR SALE OF BAD LOAN PORTFOLIO OF 24.1 BLN EUROS AND RECEIVED INVESTMENT GRADE RATING FOR SENIOR TRANCHE

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 8,480 shares to 144,745 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 476,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,097 shares, and cut its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold DEI shares while 79 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 153.98 million shares or 1.34% less from 156.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Australia-based Westpac has invested 0% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Ls Advsr Lc stated it has 8,594 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 171,750 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Lc accumulated 0.15% or 4.09 million shares. Magnetar Fin Limited Company has 8,322 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.01% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Vanguard Group Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Ameritas Partners accumulated 47,318 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And Tru holds 0% or 17 shares. Rothschild & Company Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Sei holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 579,684 shares. Balyasny Asset owns 296,274 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 409,805 were reported by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc reported 45,344 shares. Moreover, Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 275 shares.

