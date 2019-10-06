Heitman Real Estate Securities Upped Its Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Holding; GLORY LTD. ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (GLYYF) Shorts Decreased By 18.49%

GLORY LTD. ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:GLYYF) had a decrease of 18.49% in short interest. GLYYF’s SI was 31,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 18.49% from 38,400 shares previously. It closed at $26.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased Liberty Property Trust (LPT) stake by 8.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc acquired 34,220 shares as Liberty Property Trust (LPT)’s stock rose 5.08%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 458,288 shares with $22.93M value, up from 424,068 last quarter. Liberty Property Trust now has $8.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 1.02 million shares traded or 2.20% up from the average. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT); 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88

Among 3 analysts covering Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Liberty Property Trust has $5700 highest and $4900 lowest target. $53’s average target is 3.84% above currents $51.04 stock price. Liberty Property Trust had 6 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) stake by 364,005 shares to 2,537 valued at $187,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Welltower Inc stake by 1.12 million shares and now owns 153,364 shares. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) was reduced too.