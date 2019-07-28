Heitman Real Estate Securities Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Raised by $2.56 Million as Stock Rose; Eastman Chem Co (EMN) Share Price Declined While Korea Investment Lowered by $2.98 Million Its Position

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 73,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 804,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.82 million, up from 731,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.48. About 798,479 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 19.57% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) by 28.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 39,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,042 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, down from 139,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $77.65. About 1.98 million shares traded or 84.12% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site

