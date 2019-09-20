Heitman Real Estate Securities Raised Its Store Capital (STOR) Position; Madison Investment Holdings Has Trimmed Sempra Energy (SRE) Stake

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased Sempra Energy (SRE) stake by 15.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 29,000 shares as Sempra Energy (SRE)’s stock rose 7.31%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 163,120 shares with $22.42M value, down from 192,120 last quarter. Sempra Energy now has $39.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $141.43. About 656,653 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 22/05/2018 – SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Will Invest $130M for IEnova Unit to Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal in Baja California, Mexico; 17/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Unit San Diego Gas & Electric Sells $400M of 4.150% First Mortgage Bonds; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY TO INVEST $130M TO BUILD LIQUID FUELS TERMINAL; 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,962 MLN VS $3,031 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Peter Wall as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased Store Capital Corp (STOR) stake by 137.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc acquired 24,971 shares as Store Capital Corp (STOR)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 43,071 shares with $1.43M value, up from 18,100 last quarter. Store Capital Corp now has $8.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.41. About 250,977 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nfc Investments Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.95% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Hexavest holds 8,929 shares. M&R Mgmt Inc has 100 shares. 71,588 are held by Eii Management. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 39,239 shares. Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) or 25,068 shares. Schnieders Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Natl Asset Management Inc holds 0.04% or 12,078 shares in its portfolio. Honeywell Int invested in 83,420 shares. Profund Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 13,690 shares. Pecaut And has 20,500 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. M&T Bankshares owns 23,347 shares. Three Peaks Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 1.37% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 142,608 shares. Strs Ohio reported 275,548 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. STORE Capital has $3900 highest and $3600 lowest target. $37’s average target is -1.10% below currents $37.41 stock price. STORE Capital had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 17. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 4 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sempra Energy has $16200 highest and $13200 lowest target. $146.25’s average target is 3.41% above currents $141.43 stock price. Sempra Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 23. Morgan Stanley maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) rating on Friday, August 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $14100 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, March 28. Wells Fargo maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) rating on Monday, April 15. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $140 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by UBS. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $388.80M for 25.08 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

