Heitman Real Estate Securities Raised Its Duke Realty (DRE) Holding by $1.07 Million as Valuation Rose; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shareholder North Star Investment Management Has Upped Position by $595,402 as Valuation Declined

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 35,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.88 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.98 billion market cap company. It closed at $33.14 lastly. It is down 16.66% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 2792.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 7,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 7,521 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, up from 260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.04B market cap company. It closed at $84.73 lastly. It is down 1.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS A ‘BB+’ FIRST-TIME RATING TO MICROCHIP; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – MICROSEMI DEAL CLOSE REMAINS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN OTHER CLOSING CONDITIONS, INCLUDING APPROVAL BY TAIWAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closing Date of Its Acquisition of Microsemi; 20/04/2018 – MICROSEMI/MICROCHIP BEING REVIEWED PER MOFCOM SIMPLE PROCEDURE; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 117,871 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.01% or 3,140 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Company has 2.28% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 196,763 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 83,940 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 109,993 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 208,738 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.01% or 41,777 shares in its portfolio. Bp Pcl reported 0.09% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Etrade Cap Management Ltd Company accumulated 49,770 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 69,889 shares. Sei Invs Co reported 888,278 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.13% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 531,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com invested 0.07% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 476,564 shares to 160,097 shares, valued at $19.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 248,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,634 shares, and cut its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 8,970 shares to 54,930 shares, valued at $9.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 5,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,312 shares, and cut its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc Com (NYSE:LEE).