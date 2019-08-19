Heitman Real Estate Securities Lowered Its Cyrusone (CONE) Position by $779,376; Valuation Rose; Wealthtrust Fairport Stake in Comerica (CMA) Has Lifted as Market Valuation Declined

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 14,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 649,915 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.08 million, down from 664,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $70.69. About 697,635 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 208.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 30,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 45,108 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 14,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $62.17. About 324,513 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR AVERAGE LOANS; 22/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Announces Its 2018 Power Networking Events; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Net Interest Income Higher Vs. 1Q; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY SHR $1.59; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $1.54 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Comerica Announces Adjustments for Legacy Sterling Warrants; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR NET INTEREST INCOME; 24/04/2018 – COMERICA BOOSTS DIV TO 34C/SHARE, WAS 30C/SHARE, EST. 30C/SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Comerica: Legacy Sterling Warrants Exercise Price Will Be Reduced to $7.159 a Shr; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Raises Prime Rate

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 24,730 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $34.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 154,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 286,993 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. 649,915 were accumulated by Heitman Real Estate Secs Limited Com. Axa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Nomura Asset Co reported 0.04% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). First Tru Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). 192,899 were reported by Swiss Comml Bank. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 210 shares or 0% of the stock. 40,530 are owned by Hound Limited Liability. Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 499,095 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 30,127 shares. Point72 Asset Lp has 448,044 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co reported 26,284 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). 412 were accumulated by Ftb Advisors Inc. Fca Tx stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. 1,955 shares valued at $99,901 were bought by KLAYKO MICHAEL on Monday, March 11.

