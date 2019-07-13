Heitman Real Estate Securities Lifted Stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by $4.17 Million; Strategic Advisors Has Lowered Merck & Co (MRK) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 154,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 978,547 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.21 million, up from 824,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.19. About 251,209 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has risen 2.69% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 44.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 17,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,226 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 38,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 17.66 million shares traded or 55.55% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 15/05/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS UNIT AMENDS 2014 COLLABORATION PACT WITH MERCK; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.00; BOOSTS YEAR VIEWS; 06/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA’S EVOBRUTINIB MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN MS STUDY; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 08/03/2018 – TOKYO — Eisai said Thursday it has agreed to collaborate with U.S. counterpart Merck on development and marketing of the Japanese pharmaceutical company’s cancer drug Lenvima, a deal that also brings a timely infusion of cash; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health, Mavenclad in Focus — Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 873,820 shares to 3.60M shares, valued at $34.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding Nv (NYSE:INXN) by 250,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,855 shares, and cut its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech has 37,107 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Element Mngmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 47,800 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 122,114 shares in its portfolio. Ajo LP has invested 0.04% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 93,489 shares. Qs Investors Lc owns 0% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 3,800 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 40,737 shares. Caxton Associate Lp holds 0.07% or 17,552 shares. Mackenzie Corporation reported 238,500 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 39,951 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication has 0.04% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 26,267 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 131,256 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0.02% or 2.36 million shares.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $45,169 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 7,000 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York holds 31,079 shares. 1.78M were accumulated by Kbc Group Incorporated Nv. Psagot Investment House Limited reported 20,400 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cap Mgmt Associate Ny owns 0.6% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4,650 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.24% or 9,985 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2.76% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp owns 558,395 shares. 1.39 million were accumulated by Brandes Inv Prtn Lp. Mycio Wealth Prns holds 6,902 shares. Mcmillion Cap Incorporated owns 41,192 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Bridgecreek Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 266,900 shares. 60,331 were reported by Pennsylvania Tru. Northrock Prtn Ltd invested 0.08% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,930 shares to 13,964 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 400 Mid Cap (MDYG) by 7,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 17.33 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.