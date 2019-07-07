Heitman Real Estate Securities Lifted Equinix (EQIX) Holding by $63.88 Million; Stock Price Rose; Facebook (FB) Shares Rose While Route One Investment Company LP Has Decreased Holding

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.34 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC TO PROBE FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA -BLOOMBERG NEWS; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Schakowsky: Facebook’s Not Going to Regulate Itself (Video); 23/03/2018 – The battle to fix Facebook […]; 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Mark Zuckerberg to Publicly Address Facebook’s User-Data Uproar; 29/05/2018 – Vertafore Adds Property & Casualty Proposal Capabilities to AMS360; 20/03/2018 – Facebook security chief reportedly leaving company after clashes over Russian disinformationvia @cnbctech; 06/04/2018 – Facebook needs to make sure its new privacy rules are done in “practice and not only on paper,” the European Union’s top data watchdog told CNBC; 21/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN PROSECUTORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO WHETHER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTED ILLEGALLY IN BRAZIL -DOCUMENT; 29/03/2018 – Facebook Risks Millions of Dollars in FTC Fines Over Data Crisis; 03/05/2018 – Despite all the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8 Facebook’s developer conference showed that Facebook is still Facebook

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 353.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 141,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,942 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.00 million, up from 39,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $518.18. About 167,968 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 9,500 shares to 201,425 shares, valued at $237.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.09 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.20M shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. $2.39 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.79M was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, January 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot stated it has 46,214 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited reported 1.23M shares. 10 holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,938 shares. Eagle Capital Management Lc holds 4.72M shares or 2.98% of its portfolio. 7.76 million were accumulated by Edgewood Mngmt Limited. Twin Focus Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alpine Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 22,569 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 21,630 shares or 0.44% of the stock. The Iowa-based Hills Bank And has invested 0.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg owns 9.50M shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt owns 5,147 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,811 shares. Bahl And Gaynor owns 6,735 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1,058 were accumulated by Harding Loevner Lp.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 108,259 shares to 358,239 shares, valued at $24.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 873,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $6.89 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 Meyers Charles J sold $2.15M worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 5,648 shares. 2,785 shares valued at $1.06 million were sold by TAYLOR KEITH D on Tuesday, January 15. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Campbell Michael Earl sold $366,798. 3,867 shares were sold by STROHMEYER KARL, worth $1.47 million on Tuesday, January 15. $478,833 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares were sold by VAN CAMP PETER.