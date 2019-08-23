Heitman Real Estate Securities Increases Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT); Cubesmart (CUBE) Holder Lenox Wealth Management Lowered Stake

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) by 14.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 27,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 211,020 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.09 million, up from 183,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Federal Realty Investment Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $129.8. About 114,401 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 98.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 17,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 321 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 18,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 810,340 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.76M for 20.59 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

