Heitman Real Estate Securities Increased Its Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Position; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Shareholder Rgm Capital Increased Its Holding

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 81,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 412,639 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.83M, up from 331,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $61.19. About 662,816 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 07/05/2018 – ThreeSixty Group Completes Acquisition of Vornado, Advised by Sawaya Partners; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO); 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q AFFO/SHR 91C, EST. 52C; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 09/04/2018 – Vornado Releases 2017 Sustainability Report; 06/04/2018 – Caleb Melby: BREAKING: Vornado says they have a handshake deal with Kushner to sell their stake in 666 Fifth; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Vornado DP LLC Trust 2010-VNO; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 876,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 5.71 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.67 million, up from 4.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 1.24M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,423 were accumulated by Lpl Financial Lc. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 33,732 shares. Comerica State Bank has 64,039 shares. Quantitative Management Ltd Liability Company holds 16,800 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 31,553 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Fin Limited Liability Corporation invested in 9,727 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Laurion Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 10,130 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Third Avenue Mgmt Lc stated it has 414,026 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 2.60 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Lc owns 9,821 shares. Huntington Bancshares accumulated 0% or 718 shares. Dupont Capital reported 0.05% stake. Franklin Resource Inc accumulated 3.16M shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Rmsincerbeaux Llc holds 7,598 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 63,282 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $148.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 92,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vornado; An Undercovered REIT That Needs Some Attention – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vornado sells LXP, UE stakes, calls $400M of 2022 notes – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vornado Extends $375 Million Loan on 888 Seventh Avenue – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vornado Completes $580 Million Refinancing of 100 West 33rd Street – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado Names Haim Chera Executive Vice President – Head of Retail – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Unveils New Lightning Engine Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nuance Communications (NUAN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Nuance Keeps Moving Forward – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance to Guide Financial Leaders on the Power of Cloud-based Analytics to Solve Healthcare’s Most Pressing Challenges – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Cos stated it has 56,343 shares. Green Square Cap Limited has invested 0.39% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Glenmede Na holds 0% or 137 shares. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Moreover, Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 1.08 million shares. Comerica Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 11,378 shares. Fil Ltd has 9.19 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory holds 16,035 shares. Perkins Coie reported 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Renaissance Technology Ltd Company stated it has 608,755 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 17,475 shares. Paloma Mngmt has 164,280 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 3,716 shares.