Heitman Real Estate Securities Increased Its Terreno Realty (TRNO) Holding by $2.79 Million; Valuation Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Lowered by $617,058 Its Position

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel analyzed 5,274 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 26,055 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 31,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 11.94 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 66,360 shares as the company's stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 676,536 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44M, up from 610,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Terreno Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $51.11. About 135,164 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Money Mgmt Lc reported 65,825 shares. Arvest National Bank & Trust Division has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Driehaus Mgmt Limited holds 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 8,231 shares. Lynch And Associate In stated it has 6.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kempen Mgmt Nv has 51,867 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Co Inc owns 153,092 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 21,459 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.62% or 106,304 shares. Vision Cap Management holds 56,381 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Verus Prtn holds 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4,290 shares. Artisan Prtn LP holds 0.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3.04 million shares. First Bancorp Sioux Falls stated it has 11,946 shares. Colrain Capital Limited Co stated it has 42,848 shares or 5.92% of all its holdings. Cwh Capital holds 2.09% or 42,119 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust has 2.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 96.18M shares.

