Heitman Real Estate Securities Increased American Campus Communities (ACC) Stake By $23.18 Million; Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Shorts Up By 2.8%

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) stake by 181.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc acquired 493,133 shares as American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)’s stock declined 0.76%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 764,506 shares with $36.38 million value, up from 271,373 last quarter. American Campus Communities Inc now has $6.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.3. About 393,925 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) had an increase of 2.8% in short interest. PBH’s SI was 10.50 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.8% from 10.22 million shares previously. With 430,800 avg volume, 24 days are for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)’s short sellers to cover PBH’s short positions. The SI to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc’s float is 20.43%. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.9. About 130,582 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, makes, and distributes over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Company invested in 371,012 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 10,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 10,928 shares. Skyline Asset Management L P invested in 1.7% or 333,700 shares. 35,170 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Moreover, Cs Mckee L P has 0.08% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 31,950 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has 382,930 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). 22,477 are held by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 20,458 shares. Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 30,983 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 9,125 shares. Principal Grp accumulated 539,473 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested 0.02% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Tn owns 0% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 19 shares.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) stake by 108,259 shares to 358,239 valued at $24.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) stake by 873,820 shares and now owns 3.60 million shares. Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering American Campus (NYSE:ACC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Campus has $5300 highest and $50 lowest target. $51.67’s average target is 9.24% above currents $47.3 stock price. American Campus had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was upgraded by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.