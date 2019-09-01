Heitman Real Estate Securities Holds Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR); 58 Com (WUBA) Holder Alliancebernstein LP Lifted Position

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 49,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 695,812 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.70 million, up from 646,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 459,049 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) by 73.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 615,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.54 million, up from 834,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Acadia Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.35. About 289,079 shares traded. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKR); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – Third Avenue Buys New 2.2% Position in Acadia Realty; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 16/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Date; 09/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q FFO 33c/Shr

