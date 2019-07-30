Heitman Real Estate Securities Holding in Ventas (VTR) Cut by $534,240; Whittier Trust Co Has Increased Holding in Nike Cl B (NKE) by $336,924 as Shares Declined

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 4,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 364,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.67 million, up from 360,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.62. About 3.28M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 8,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,745 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24 million, down from 153,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $67.55. About 1.53M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 17.97 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 81,003 shares to 412,639 shares, valued at $27.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 24,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Taubman Centers Inc (NYSE:TCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De has 0.01% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 179,172 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1.06% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 745,405 shares. Moreover, Provise Mngmt Group Limited Liability Co has 0.29% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 31,999 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp invested in 387,731 shares. Financial Counselors owns 6,816 shares. Cap owns 2.46 million shares. Trust Co Of Vermont has invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Strategic Finance Services Inc invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 5,158 were reported by Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd. Cetera Advisor Netwr holds 0.07% or 35,679 shares. Pitcairn Company holds 0.02% or 3,167 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 1.99M shares. Advisory holds 0.01% or 11,781 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. $633,096 worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was sold by Probst Robert F on Monday, February 11.

