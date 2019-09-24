Heitman Real Estate Securities Holding in Public Storage (PSA) Raised by $74.29 Million as Valuation Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined While Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Lowered Position

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 10,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 110,985 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05M, down from 121,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.12. About 4.44M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.92 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.