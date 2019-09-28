Heitman Real Estate Securities Holding in Equinix (EQIX) Has Cut by $13.91 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Cwh Capital Management Cut Holding by $373,730

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 27,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 153,337 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.33 million, down from 180,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $576.62. About 239,433 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Cwh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc sold 2,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 39,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27 million, down from 42,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video)

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $246.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hecla Mng Co (NYSE:HL) by 504,705 shares to 582,367 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 49,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 884,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

