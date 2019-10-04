Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Upped Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by $11.85 Million as Share Value Declined; Carlson Capital LP Holds Stake in Walmart (WMT)

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 107.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 161,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 312,275 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.50 million, up from 150,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $117.59. About 1.44M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/05/2018 – FOCUS-A bid to save $300 million at HCR ManorCare, and disrupt U.S. healthcare; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s New Education Benefit Puts Cap and Gown within Reach for Associates; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s bid is a counter to Walmart, which is reportedly in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder of Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Walmart Rtgs Unaffected By Sale Of British Unit; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Releases 2018 Annual Report, Proxy Statement, Global Responsibility Report and Global Ethics and Compliance Program Update; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 20/03/2018 – The companies announce at ShopTalk that a pilot test has been successful in driving more traffic to Walmart and reducing logistics challenges; 21/04/2018 – Telegraph (IN): Walmart to log into Flipkart soon; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart looking for senior executives to take on competition – Economic Times

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 423,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.46M, up from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 341,470 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK PREPARED TO ENGAGE IN TALKS AROUND PRICE, MIX; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 67 Cents; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Did Not Authorize the Release of the Document or Any of the Info Contained Therein; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – COMPANY HAS INCREASED ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Boosts Its Bid for LaSalle Hotel Properties; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.56/Shr- Adjusted FFO $2.69/Shr, Not FFO; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Raises Offer for LaSalle Hotels to $3.6 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2018 FFO $2.56/Shr-FFO $2.69/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.79% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Appleton Prtn Ma holds 0.05% or 3,519 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 6.00 million shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Alps Advsrs reported 610,259 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Oh invested in 0.17% or 2,267 shares. Colonial Trust accumulated 0.64% or 31,770 shares. Ally Fincl holds 0.66% or 35,000 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha holds 2,425 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wendell David has 31,153 shares. Cibc Markets holds 729,560 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Boltwood Capital Mngmt owns 14,276 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability reported 0.61% stake. Schwartz Investment Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Veritable Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 48,786 shares.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Walmart Considering Its Options for Its Jetblack Concierge Service – The Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart snuffs out e-cigarette sales – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart mulls over options for JetBlack – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart tests healthcare programs in the U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is Hedge Funds 16th Most Popular Stock Pick – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $6.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 90,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $9.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 214,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 664,506 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Pebblebrook completes sale of Kimpton Rouge Hotel for $42M – Washington Business Journal” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividends By The Numbers In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Completes Sale of Onyx Hotel – Business Wire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Three D.C. Kimpton hotels are for sale – Washington Business Journal” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Moving to 4747 Bethesda Avenue – Business Wire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.