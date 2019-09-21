Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Trimmed Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Holding by $2.28 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Boosted Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $434,907; Stock Rose

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 16,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 186,434 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.30 million, down from 202,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $153.44. About 587,787 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 103,547 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.50M, up from 101,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Mcdonalds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.39. About 3.91M shares traded or 32.65% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 57,900 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $28.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taubman Centers Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 87,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold ARE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 110.00 million shares or 1.67% more from 108.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.09% or 2.18M shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited reported 3,550 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 4,664 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 182,418 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Eii Capital Management Inc reported 20,905 shares. Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). New York-based Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.3% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com stated it has 9,223 shares. Assets Inv Management Ltd Liability Company holds 12,000 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) holds 0.04% or 4,584 shares. Cibc holds 22,810 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.08% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.03% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Gsa Capital Llp invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Cadence Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 1,522 shares.

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.75 earnings per share, up 5.42% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ARE’s profit will be $198.48M for 21.92 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability accumulated 8,769 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv invested in 8,920 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Boltwood Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.4% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Kingfisher Capital Limited Company has 0.13% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Jennison Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 560,457 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Private Asset Incorporated owns 1,886 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Bank Of Omaha invested 0.94% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Noesis Mangement stated it has 1,291 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fiera Capital holds 22,895 shares. New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.22% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Lsv Asset stated it has 15,002 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Management holds 0.21% or 44,900 shares. Bailard holds 5,211 shares. Cipher Capital LP holds 43,046 shares.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $850.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6,664 shares to 13,931 shares, valued at $660,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 29,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,333 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).