Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Raised Stake in Sl Green Realty (SLG) by $5.10 Million as Market Value Declined; As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Share Value Declined, Holder Sloane Robinson Llp Has Lifted Its Holding

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 57,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 304,834 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.41M, up from 247,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 964,127 shares traded or 20.34% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN’S DURELS SAYS TALKS WITH 7 TENANTS ABOUT 1 VANDERBILT; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q EPS $1.12; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO MARC HOLLIDAY SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: iStar buying fee interest at 635 Madison from SL Green

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 381.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 204,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 258,200 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.71M, up from 53,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $59.7. About 2.64 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SNX or CTSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Cognizant (CTSH) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Cognizant Technology Solutions’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Share Price Deserve to Gain 30%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant gets new bear before earnings; CTSH -3% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtnrs owns 20,855 shares. Wendell David Assocs owns 38,246 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com holds 1,515 shares. Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Nj reported 36,790 shares. 811,281 are owned by Madison Hldg. Eaton Vance Management owns 367,506 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Limited Co has invested 0.87% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 17.17 million shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 19,151 shares. Bb&T owns 62,053 shares. Eastern Bancshares, Massachusetts-based fund reported 135,670 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 222,609 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Everence Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.13% or 10,250 shares. Veritas Inv Mngmt Llp invested 6.6% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company has 0.25% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 376,983 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,141 are owned by Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership. Amer Grp reported 29,622 shares. Telos Capital Mngmt holds 0.15% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) or 5,275 shares. Us Fincl Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Parkside Bancorp & Trust owns 13 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Company, Delaware-based fund reported 139,600 shares. Fund Mngmt invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.65% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Putnam Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). 3.16M are held by Fmr Ltd Liability. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 25,877 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.03% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 14,297 shares. L & S Inc reported 0.31% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Pnc Svcs Gp owns 2,532 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Top Office REITs to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on January 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SL Green Announces Sale of 521 Fifth Avenue for $381 Million – Business Wire” published on March 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SL Green Realty Is Quality At A Value Price – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does SL Green Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:SLG) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.