Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Raised Sl Green Realty (SLG) Stake By $5.10 Million; Umb Financial (UMBF) Shorts Increased By 4.16%

Umb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) had an increase of 4.16% in short interest. UMBF's SI was 1.44M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.16% from 1.38 million shares previously. With 231,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Umb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)'s short sellers to cover UMBF's short positions. The SI to Umb Financial Corporation's float is 3.21%. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $63.71. About 144,547 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG) stake by 23.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc acquired 57,306 shares as Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG)'s stock declined 8.18%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 304,834 shares with $27.41M value, up from 247,528 last quarter. Sl Green Realty Corp now has $6.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $79.16. About 891,178 shares traded or 10.92% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SL Green Realty has $110 highest and $8400 lowest target. $97’s average target is 22.54% above currents $79.16 stock price. SL Green Realty had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Friday, August 16 by Scotia Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street owns 5.82M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 146,747 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Stifel Finance Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Forward Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,120 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 0.03% or 359,881 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% stake. The Illinois-based First Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). World Asset Management Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,554 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,366 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 23,728 shares. Swiss Bank reported 285,200 shares stake. Ftb Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 9,361 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $46,987 activity. GRAVES GREG M had bought 16 shares worth $995.

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. It operates through three divisions: Bank, Institutional Investment Management, and Asset Servicing. It has a 15.87 P/E ratio. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank clients through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

