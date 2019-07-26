Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Raised Its Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Holding by $17.58 Million; Stock Declined; Donald Smith & Company Increases Position in Avianca Holdings (AVH)

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Avianca Holdings (AVH) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 289,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.83M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61M, up from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Avianca Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $487.28M market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 42,617 shares traded. Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) has declined 58.23% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.66% the S&P500. Some Historical AVH News: 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA TOTAL LOAD FACTOR 81.9% IN MARCH VS 79.8% YEAR EARLIER; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Margin Metrics; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘B’ Rating On Avianca Holdings; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA SAYS TOTAL CAPACITY +5.2% Y/Y IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT INTERNATIONAL HIRED MORGAN STANLEY TO SELL ITS 30 PCT STAKE IN MILEAGE PROGRAM OF AIRLINE AVIANCA HOLDINGS; 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA RENEGOTIATING DELIVERY OF NEW AIRCRAFT FROM 2020-22:CEO; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AVIANCA HOLDINGS S.A.’S IDRS AT ‘B’; OUTLOOK REVI; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA SAYS TOTAL PASSENGER TRAFFIC +7.9% Y/Y IN MARCH

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 566,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.93M, up from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 567,771 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 17.53% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK PREPARED TO ENGAGE IN TALKS AROUND PRICE, MIX; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Inadvertent Disclosure of Draft Document; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Bd of Trustees Expects to Respond to Pebblebrook’s Proposal in Due Course; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 1Q Same-Property EBITDA of $53.3M-$54.8M; 28/03/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL: PEBBLEBROOK BID INSUFFICIENT IN BOTH PRICE-MIX; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – DEAL COMBINATION WILL BE STRUCTURED AS A TAX-FREE, 100% EQUITY EXCHANGE; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook ups offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO REVIEW REVISED PEBBLEBROOK PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2Q Adj FFO/Share 69 Cents to 72 Cents; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letters to LaSalle Hotel Properties Proposing Merger

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 110,488 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $28.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air France (AFLYY) by 880,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.76M shares, and cut its stake in Euronav Sa.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 8,480 shares to 144,745 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 108,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,239 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).