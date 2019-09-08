Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Lowered Its Macerich Co (MAC) Position as Shares Declined; Advisors Preferred Trimmed Its Waste Management (WM) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 543,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 647,258 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.06 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 1.90 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH MAY ANNOUNCE COPPOLA RETIREMENT PLAN SOON AS THIS WEEK; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.92 TO $4.02, EST. $3.96; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 884,978 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $488.93 million for 25.94 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corporate Bond Etf by 63,050 shares to 274,150 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Etf by 238,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corporate Bond Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 24,276 shares. Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 941 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.25% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 269,806 shares. 5,838 were reported by Financial Advisory Incorporated. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 26,355 shares. Madison Inv Inc has 0.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Amer Intl holds 0.06% or 149,790 shares. Epoch Investment reported 0.13% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Mngmt has invested 0.3% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Eaton Vance Management accumulated 669,584 shares. Tctc Ltd reported 2.79% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 373,255 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Moneta Inv Advsr Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Boston Rech & Mgmt accumulated 3,580 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.39 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $649,882 was bought by Stephen Andrea M. O HERN THOMAS E had bought 5,000 shares worth $140,081. Volk Kenneth had bought 3,000 shares worth $91,280.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 31,214 shares. Nomura Holdings accumulated 0% or 14,934 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 51,524 shares. 10,062 are held by Capital Fund Management Sa. Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0% stake. Moreover, Oakwood Capital Mgmt Llc Ca has 4.77% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Cibc Mkts invested in 0% or 14,020 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 7,599 shares. Moody Bank Trust Division holds 23,476 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 4,100 were accumulated by Victory Capital Management. Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% stake. Financial Bank Of America De holds 318,577 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 70,008 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $41.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 566,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MAC’s profit will be $117.65M for 8.68 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.14% negative EPS growth.