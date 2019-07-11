Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Increased Its Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Position; Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Holder Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Cut Holding by $3.13 Million

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) by 21.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 74,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 424,068 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.53 million, up from 350,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Liberty Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 71,746 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 10.70% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500.

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 59,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.12M, down from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $61.31. About 109,467 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – CHOSEN NOT TO REMEDIATE AND RECLAIM ENTIRE MILNER SITE AT THIS TIME; 25/05/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $71; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for May. 8; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated to Host a Factory Automation Business Update for Investors; 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLlC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Applications; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q EPS 62c-EPS 68c; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Rev $610M-$650M; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 14,988 shares to 649,915 shares, valued at $34.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 873,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

More notable recent Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Liberty Property Trust’s (NYSE:LPT) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Liberty Property Trust Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Provides Guidance for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Americold Realty Trust Names Three New Members to Board of Trustees – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Liberty Property Trust Prices $350 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Based On Its ROE, Is Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 184,411 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Epoch Inv Prtn holds 0.06% or 256,373 shares in its portfolio. Bailard invested in 26,484 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 128,344 shares. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.11% or 8.91 million shares. Trillium Asset Lc holds 49,005 shares. First Interstate National Bank invested in 270 shares or 0% of the stock. Donaldson Cap Management Ltd reported 10,485 shares stake. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity reported 157,391 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk has 0.05% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 270,762 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 14,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tompkins Fincl Corp has 0.01% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Chemical Commercial Bank reported 0.05% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). New York-based Van Eck Associate has invested 0.08% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Maxim’s Bi-directional Current Sense Amplifier with PWM Rejection Offers Industry’s Highest Accuracy and Fastest Settling Time for Greater Motor Efficiency – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cirrus Logic drops on AirPods exclusion – Craig-Hallum – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019, Twst.com published: “Stifel, Nicolaus â€œBest on The Streetâ€ Semiconductor Equity Analyst Sees Several Sub-Sectors as Prime for Investors – The Wall Street Transcript” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class C by 4,679 shares to 110,300 shares, valued at $129.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 16,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM).