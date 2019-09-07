Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Increased Its Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Position by $9.81 Million; Stock Declined; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Riverpark Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 545,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 3.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.65 million, up from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.66. About 8.00 million shares traded or 21.24% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B; 16/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC HST.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 8,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 46,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22M, up from 37,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.92. About 2.54 million shares traded or 89.80% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 92,708 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $112.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 79,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63M shares, and cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4,729 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Ab stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Enterprise Serv Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). 2.94M are held by Parametric Port Associate Ltd Company. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 222,575 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 1.65 million shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust has 0% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 633 shares. Granite Inv Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% stake. Fort Washington Oh accumulated 50,900 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.09% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Lederer & Assoc Invest Counsel Ca stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Global Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 45,460 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated owns 68,120 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc has invested 0.24% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Barnett Co accumulated 450 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 74,342 shares.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $438.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 34,685 shares to 132,729 shares, valued at $11.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,703 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).