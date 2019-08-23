Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Increased Its Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Position; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) stake by 14.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc acquired 27,308 shares as Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)’s stock declined 1.37%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 211,020 shares with $29.09 million value, up from 183,712 last quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust now has $9.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $130. About 88,017 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Gem Diamonds Ltd (LON:GEMD), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gem Diamonds Ltd has GBX 120 highest and GBX 80 lowest target. GBX 95’s average target is 31.94% above currents GBX 72 stock price. Gem Diamonds Ltd had 17 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of GEMD in report on Friday, July 5 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 9 with “Neutral”. The stock of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 10 with “Neutral”. The stock of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Berenberg. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, July 4. See Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) latest ratings:

More notable recent Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Gem Diamonds posts record results, but withholds dividend – MINING.com” published on March 13, 2019, Mining.com published: “Gem Diamonds finds from iconic Lesotho mine drop, shares slump – MINING.com” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Gem Diamonds nets $8.8 million for 13.3 carat pink rock – MINING.com” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Gem Diamonds revises up full-year output target as recoveries on the rise – MINING.com” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company has market cap of 100.07 million GBP. The firm owns 70% interest in the LetÂšeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho; and 100% interest in the Ghaghoo mine located in Botswana. It has a 3.93 P/E ratio. It also makes, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds.

The stock decreased 1.91% or GBX 1.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 72. About 20,633 shares traded. Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc has invested 0.03% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 50,577 shares. Fil Limited owns 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rampart Invest Mngmt Company Lc reported 0.03% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 70,095 shares. Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America owns 67,788 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny has invested 0.25% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 16,046 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc has 0.02% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Advsr Asset Management reported 0.01% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Hartford Investment Mngmt accumulated 32,981 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 6,498 shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 16,891 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt owns 1,550 shares. Amica Retiree Medical reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

More notable recent Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Federal Realty Investment Trust Prices $100 Million Reopening of its 3.20% Notes due 2029 – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Federal Realty posts solid Q2 FFO growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) stake by 248,783 shares to 202,634 valued at $28.89M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) stake by 79,624 shares and now owns 1.63M shares. Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Federal Realty Investment has $148 highest and $13400 lowest target. $141.33’s average target is 8.72% above currents $130 stock price. Federal Realty Investment had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, May 15 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25.