Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Decreased Its Stake in Agree Realty (ADC) as Stock Rose; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Upped Stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by $338,156

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 1,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,078 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21M, up from 169,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $168.27. About 3.04M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 108,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 358,239 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.84 million, down from 466,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 4,542 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 33.76% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 30,883 shares to 307,374 shares, valued at $17.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) by 456,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 5.63% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.71 per share. ADC’s profit will be $28.85 million for 21.99 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Parkside Financial Bank And has invested 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). 64,252 were reported by Citigroup Inc. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has invested 0.04% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Geode Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 406,033 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Incorporated, a Indiana-based fund reported 4,770 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Llc owns 103,363 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America holds 0.19% or 30,997 shares in its portfolio. Amp Invsts holds 0% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 8,542 shares. Menta Cap Limited holds 0.35% or 11,400 shares. Naples Global Advsr Limited has 8,236 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 25,514 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancorp invested in 69,903 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Group reported 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Comerica National Bank holds 38,652 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $756,283 activity. RAKOLTA JOHN JR also bought $642,000 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shares.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 24,730 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $34.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 545,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).