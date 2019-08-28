Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Decreased Its Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Position by $56.71 Million; Sloane Robinson Llp Has Cut Globant S A Com (GLOB) Holding by $5.57 Million as Stock Rose

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 476,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 160,097 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.05M, down from 636,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $120.34. About 848,494 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A Com (GLOB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 70,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, down from 148,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 501,206 shares traded or 17.75% up from the average. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB short thesis pulls back the “premium valuation” curtain to show a decelerating business warranting a crisis in management confidence; 16/04/2018 – We criticized $GLOB for lack of transparency of its organic growth, and guess what, they become less transparent. Impossible now to determine revenue contribution from recent acquisitions; 04/04/2018 – SP adjusted “adjusted EPS” for outsourced IT operations are on average 36% lower than adjusted EPS numbers reported by $GLOB; 13/03/2018 – Globant at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SEES 2Q NON-IFRS EPS 36C TO 40C, EST. 36C; 06/03/2018 Globant Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 13; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees 2Q Rev $124M-$126M; 11/05/2018 – Globant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 238,700 shares to 506,800 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr Sprott Gl Mine (SGDM) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 13,015 shares or 0% of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors accumulated 25,000 shares. North Carolina-based Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Hudock Grp Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 5 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 5,005 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 0% or 19,392 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 15,648 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 3.92 million shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 34,626 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,377 shares. Cim Limited Co invested in 0.08% or 2,907 shares. Victory Capital accumulated 0.03% or 175,256 shares. Lmr Prns Llp invested in 0.23% or 64,280 shares. Blair William Company Il reported 79,318 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 336,201 shares.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 545,155 shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $57.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 24,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.