Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Decreased Its Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Holding by $35.33 Million; Boston Advisors Has Lifted Stake in Qualys (QLYS) by $1.48 Million

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 81.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 18,045 shares as the company's stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 40,188 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, up from 22,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 54,148 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 248,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 202,634 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.89 million, down from 451,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $143.86. About 270,847 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 137,307 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co owns 10,090 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 44 shares. Farmers Merchants reported 132 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 109,139 shares. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp has invested 0.06% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Zacks Invest Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 21,856 shares. 7,755 are held by Oppenheimer &. Advisor Prtn Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Prudential Fincl has 363,840 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.55 million shares. Perkins Coie Trust Communication stated it has 52 shares. Utah Retirement owns 0.07% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 24,626 shares.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 73,274 shares to 804,868 shares, valued at $28.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paramount Group Inc by 256,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO).

