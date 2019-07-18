Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Decreased By $506,515 Its Extra Space Storage (EXR) Position; Fuling Global – Ordinary Shares (FORK) Shorts Decreased By 17.55%

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) stake by 1.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 5,015 shares as Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)’s stock rose 7.26%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 465,229 shares with $47.41 million value, down from 470,244 last quarter. Extra Space Storage Inc now has $14.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $111.1. About 447,102 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500.

Fuling Global Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FORK) had a decrease of 17.55% in short interest. FORK’s SI was 57,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 17.55% from 69,500 shares previously. With 94,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Fuling Global Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FORK)’s short sellers to cover FORK’s short positions. The SI to Fuling Global Inc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.25%. The stock decreased 4.81% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.98. About 547,807 shares traded or 628.77% up from the average. Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK) has declined 50.43% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FORK News: 14/03/2018 Fuling Global Inc. Recognized by Provincial Government as “Top 20 Private Enterprise in Overseas Investment to Drive Export”; 30/03/2018 – Fuling Global Inc. Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Fuling Global Inc. produces and distributes plastic service ware in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $31.28 million. The firm offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. It has a 3.17 P/E ratio. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers.

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 3.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.15 per share. EXR’s profit will be $151.67M for 23.34 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 141,015 shares to 180,942 valued at $82.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) stake by 81,003 shares and now owns 412,639 shares. American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC) was raised too.