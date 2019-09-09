Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Cut Its Stake in Macerich Co (MAC) as Stock Value Declined; Regent Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Verizon Communicatn (VZ)

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 11,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 73,139 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 61,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communicatn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59. About 7.18 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 543,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 647,258 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.06 million, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.58. About 1.94M shares traded or 4.92% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 02/05/2018 – Macerich Backs FY18 FFO $3.92/Shr-FFO $4.02/Shr; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH: ARTHUR COPPOLA RETIRING FROM CEO ROLE; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 70,008 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $41.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 615,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 6,189 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 57,707 shares stake. Norinchukin Bank The stated it has 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Pnc Financial Services stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Virtu Finance Ltd Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 15,451 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited owns 655,673 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.1% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Florida-based Raymond James Finance Advisors has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Co owns 726 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Highland Capital Management Lp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Glenmede Trust Na owns 69 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Bankshares accumulated 0.01% or 28,592 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $3.39 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $140,081 were bought by O HERN THOMAS E on Wednesday, August 21. Shares for $164,400 were bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C on Tuesday, June 25. On Monday, June 10 the insider Stephen Andrea M bought $700,300.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MAC’s profit will be $116.12M for 9.07 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Macerich Makes a Good Investment Thesis for Malls – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Hate Has Gone Too Far On Macerich – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “San Francisco-based hair color startup expands to DFW market – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11,614 shares to 59,051 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,039 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “T-Mobile: Sprinting For A Deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi Management owns 130,409 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Community Fincl Serv Group Lc stated it has 2.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Optimum Invest Advisors reported 71,897 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt stated it has 268,006 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual Ins Co owns 1.58 million shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Nomura Hldgs holds 381,220 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 75,200 shares. North Star Asset Management reported 1.17% stake. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9.31M shares. The Georgia-based Benedict Financial Advsr has invested 2.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nadler Finance Group Incorporated has invested 0.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 144,401 shares or 2.1% of their US portfolio. 38,730 are owned by Stanley. Sterling Capital Mgmt Lc has 2.18M shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 19.06 million shares.