Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Cut Its Stake in Agree Realty (ADC) by $7.47 Million as Market Value Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, American Economic Planning Group Upped by $413,910 Its Holding

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but scrapped it; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event; 23/05/2018 – iPhone Czar Seeks $4.3 Billion IPO to Emerge From Apple’s Shadow; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S OUTLOOK REMAIN UNCHANGED AT STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/04/2018 – Oliver Schusser will be the new vice president of Apple Music and international content; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard fell to $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 30/05/2018 – Engadget: Apple Music sets up publishing division as it chases down Spotify; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 108,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 358,239 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.84M, down from 466,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $72.4. About 388,408 shares traded or 35.10% up from the average. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ADC’s profit will be $31.89M for 23.82 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate Agree Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:ADC) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Kroger, Northrop Grumman And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 7 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Agree Realty’s Momentum Continues 25 Years After IPO – Benzinga” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $759,457 activity. Erlich Craig also bought $63,680 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shares. 10,000 shares valued at $642,000 were bought by RAKOLTA JOHN JR on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 131,536 shares. Amp Investors Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 35,000 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 100 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 216,518 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 1,829 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited accumulated 420 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 14,640 shares. 3,220 are held by Eii Capital Management. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Fmr Ltd Liability Co owns 1.10 million shares. Hanseatic Mgmt invested in 0.16% or 2,265 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 25,182 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company holds 48,767 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 21 shares.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 24,730 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $34.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 315,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks stated it has 0.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Coastline Tru stated it has 44,889 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. King Luther Mgmt holds 2.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.00M shares. Capital Intl Ca invested in 8,877 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Merian Global (Uk) Limited reported 959,892 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. River Road Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Swedbank invested 4.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Martingale Asset LP reported 179,038 shares stake. Bridgecreek Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 3.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 3.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability invested in 59,382 shares or 6.24% of the stock. First Hawaiian Retail Bank accumulated 77,471 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Hourglass Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 49,016 shares. Korea Invest Corporation holds 3.03% or 3.55 million shares in its portfolio. Rbo And Co Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, LH, IFF – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Tesla Short Sellers Bank $1.5B On Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21 million and $320.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 224,559 shares to 12,480 shares, valued at $849,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 182,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,448 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).