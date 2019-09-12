Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Cut Boston Properties (BXP) Holding by $35.02 Million; Boston Partners Trimmed Suncoke Energy (SXC) Stake by $1.13 Million; Share Value Declined

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 37.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 273,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 451,830 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.29 million, down from 725,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $133.01. About 550,728 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 140,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 4.72 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.82 million, down from 4.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $636.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.98. About 552,744 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in SunCoke Energy; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC – QTRLY REV $350.5 MLN VS $309.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) $0.26; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MLN VS $195.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Backs FY Consolidated Adj EBITDA $240M-$255

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 7.32% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.64 per share. BXP’s profit will be $274.34M for 18.89 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual EPS reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 14,300 shares to 319,134 shares, valued at $25.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Apartment Investment & Management Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold BXP shares while 143 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 377.98 million shares or 177.78% more from 136.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SXC’s profit will be $10.03M for 15.86 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by SunCoke Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 266.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SXC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 72.01 million shares or 20.38% more from 59.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Public Education In (NASDAQ:APEI) by 67,594 shares to 92,242 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 78,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).