Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Boosted Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Position; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Holder Portland Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 24,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.94 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Physicians Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.62. About 1.44 million shares traded or 9.77% up from the average. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 84,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.13M, down from 89,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.80 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – GS: Schwartz’s departure from Goldman Sachs may pave way for Sol; 01/05/2018 – Federal Reserve, N.Y. State Cite ‘Unsafe and Unsound’ Practices in Goldman’s Forex Trading Business; 05/03/2018 – PE Hub: Vestar explores Fund V revamp with Goldman and AlpInvest; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 24/05/2018 – Al Deep Dive: Steve Wozniak Joins Goldman Sachs Intl. Chairman and Many More To Speak in Amsterdam; 12/03/2018 – Harvey Schwartz out of Goldman succession race; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Annualized Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity 15.4%; 25/04/2018 – Goldman Issues $914 Million Bond for Brazil’s Biggest Gas Plant; 08/05/2018 – The France family, which controls NASCAR, is working with Goldman Sachs to identify a potential deal for the company; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.00 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 28,057 shares to 33,591 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday With China Tariff Announcement – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Bank stocks sink as yield curve inverts, with Bank of America, Citigroup and Regions leading the losers – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 75,320 shares. Ipg Invest Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,420 shares. Independent accumulated 4,096 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Fiera Corp has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc accumulated 591 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kamunting Street Mgmt LP reported 21.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Credit Agricole S A owns 0.3% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 28,908 shares. Two Sigma Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 5,554 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors holds 12,775 shares. Kiltearn Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.16 million shares or 6.34% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 133,115 shares. 1,776 were accumulated by Tdam Usa Incorporated. Pnc Fincl Services Group owns 284,312 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 46,551 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup initiates Physicians Realty at neutral – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Physicians Realty Trust’s Healthy Dividend Enough For A Long-Term Treatment? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “What’s Up DOC? – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2018. More interesting news about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Healthcare REITs HCP, Omega Healthcare, and CareTrust Jumped Double Digits in January – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 10, 2019.