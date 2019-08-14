Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Boosted Hcp (HCP) Position By $2.17 Million; Hollencrest Securities Has Cut Its Netflix (NFLX) Position

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased Hcp Inc (HCP) stake by 5.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc acquired 70,008 shares as Hcp Inc (HCP)’s stock rose 6.68%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 1.32 million shares with $41.42M value, up from 1.25 million last quarter. Hcp Inc now has $16.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 2.54M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 43.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 1,266 shares with $451,000 value, down from 2,251 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $130.96B valuation. The stock decreased 4.22% or $13.17 during the last trading session, reaching $299.11. About 6.83 million shares traded or 0.21% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES ECONOMY GROWING 2.1 PCT IN 2018, 1.7 PCT IN 2019; 08/03/2018 – Obama may be on Netflix soon, according to a report; 12/04/2018 – Netflix faces legal action on ‘rigged’ bonuses; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Netflix Plans to Use Proceeds for General Purposes Potentially Including Content Acquisition, Production, Capex, Investments or Acquisitions; 30/05/2018 – Shopping is evolving from buying to subscribing, led by Netflix, Spotify and Stitch Fix: #CodeCon; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: HIS SHORT ON NETFLIX, LONG ON GM, WERE BIGGEST LOSERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 457,705 shares. Moreover, Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). 347,302 were accumulated by Raymond James & Associate. Farmers & Merchants Investments invested in 1,014 shares or 0% of the stock. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.69% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 318,442 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division invested 0.03% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 36,941 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited holds 0.04% or 15,759 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Lenox Wealth Management holds 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 172 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 1.57M shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.37M shares.

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HCP adjusts guidance; shares fall 1.2% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Ocbj.com published: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HCP Inc (HCP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased Interxion Holding Nv (NYSE:INXN) stake by 250,046 shares to 54,855 valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) stake by 8,480 shares and now owns 144,745 shares. Qts Realty Trust Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jump Trading Llc has 0.12% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Veritable Lp reported 10,550 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oppenheimer Asset Management has 13,804 shares. Int Ca owns 10,710 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 287,146 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.53% or 3,011 shares. Pointstate Capital LP reported 752,920 shares stake. Shell Asset Com accumulated 33,540 shares. Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Montecito Commercial Bank And Trust has 2,706 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Smith Moore And owns 1,178 shares. 11,833 are held by Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability. Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested in 65,135 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Fort Washington Oh reported 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 71.22 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. $2.00M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was bought by SMITH BRADFORD L on Thursday, August 8.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.