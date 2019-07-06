Heitman Real Estate Securities Decreased Its Cyrusone (CONE) Holding as Stock Price Rose; King Luther Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Air Prods & Chems (APD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 30.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 197,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 854,276 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.13M, up from 656,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $230.58. About 450,265 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 14,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 649,915 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.08M, down from 664,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $60.08. About 383,706 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 90,000 are owned by Franklin Resources Inc. Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Trust has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsrs accumulated 0.04% or 167,964 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,375 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 149,504 shares. Ancora Advisors Lc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Northern Trust Corp invested in 1.23M shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 448,044 shares. Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.04% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Co stated it has 18,415 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Honeywell Int Incorporated owns 46,931 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. 26,284 are held by Lpl Fincl Limited Com. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 326,844 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $299,337 activity. KLAYKO MICHAEL also bought $99,901 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) shares.

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. CONE’s profit will be $91.66 million for 18.54 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) CEO Gary Wojtaszek on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Pickersâ€™ Best REITs – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CyrusOne Inc. Announces Tax Allocations of 2018 Distributions – Business Wire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why One Red-Hot Sector Keeps Going Higher Even as Yields Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “10.2% of VONV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 57,306 shares to 304,834 shares, valued at $27.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 24,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Properties Inc.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,980 shares to 4,450 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 7,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,074 shares, and cut its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).