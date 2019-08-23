Heitman Real Estate Securities Decreased Equity Residential (EQR) Position; Atika Capital Management Has Cut Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased Equity Residential (EQR) stake by 5.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 92,708 shares as Equity Residential (EQR)’s stock rose 3.10%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 1.49M shares with $112.49 million value, down from 1.59 million last quarter. Equity Residential now has $31.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $83.59. About 1.04 million shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 80% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 22,000 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Atika Capital Management Llc holds 5,500 shares with $1.36 million value, down from 27,500 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $219.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $232.01. About 2.46M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Equity Residential (EQR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This Apartment REIT’s Dividend Is Safe, But Growth Is Limited: Equity Residential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Residential declares $0.5675 dividend – Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Mgmt stated it has 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Goldman Sachs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 3.06M shares. Intact Inv Management accumulated 44,200 shares. Bamco has 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 1,200 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Blair William And Il reported 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Adage Capital Lc has invested 0.09% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Teachers & Annuity Association Of America stated it has 2.23% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 5,457 are owned by Amica Retiree Medical. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 19,343 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Manhattan stated it has 2,168 shares. Registered Inv Advisor reported 5,400 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability invested in 3,129 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 179,099 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 810 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equity Residential has $7900 highest and $74 lowest target. $77’s average target is -7.88% below currents $83.59 stock price. Equity Residential had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 27 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased Brookfield Property Reit Inc stake by 74,579 shares to 1.44M valued at $29.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vici Properties Inc stake by 96,950 shares and now owns 1.53 million shares. Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) was raised too.

Atika Capital Management Llc increased Roku Inc stake by 57,000 shares to 117,000 valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Square Inc stake by 61,000 shares and now owns 88,000 shares. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) was raised too.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.39 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 16.95% above currents $232.01 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of UNH in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $265 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy The Dip In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “It’s Still All About Politics For This ETF – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH), General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) – GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is UnitedHealth Stockâ€™s Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated reported 6,844 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 3,453 shares. Caprock Grp, Idaho-based fund reported 8,428 shares. 20,200 were accumulated by Mu Investments Ltd. Ci Invs Incorporated invested 1.45% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 3.05% stake. Amarillo Commercial Bank holds 0.17% or 1,723 shares in its portfolio. Srb Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 2,740 shares. Howland Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Avalon Ltd Liability Company has 154,391 shares. 19.08M were accumulated by Capital Interest Invsts. Boys Arnold And Co holds 0.41% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 11,046 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.31% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 15,188 were accumulated by Mader Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Raub Brock Cap Lp holds 81,039 shares or 4.21% of its portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.