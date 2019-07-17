Heitman Real Estate Securities Decreased By $534,240 Its Ventas (VTR) Stake; Blackrock Lifted Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holding By $2.82 Million

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased Ventas Inc (VTR) stake by 5.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 8,480 shares as Ventas Inc (VTR)’s stock declined 0.05%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 144,745 shares with $9.24M value, down from 153,225 last quarter. Ventas Inc now has $25.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $68.6. About 1.24M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living

Blackrock Inc increased Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) stake by 1.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blackrock Inc acquired 16,287 shares as Enstar Group Limited (ESGR)’s stock declined 1.12%. The Blackrock Inc holds 908,376 shares with $158.06 million value, up from 892,089 last quarter. Enstar Group Limited now has $3.71B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $172.9. About 58,741 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,676 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0.02% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Moreover, Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Advisory Rech has 154,009 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank owns 1,702 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Daiwa Securities Gru Incorporated reported 0.05% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited stated it has 19,459 shares. First Advsrs LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 3,595 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 18,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 6,416 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 236,511 are owned by Northern Tru. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.16% or 3,667 shares.

Blackrock Inc decreased Lci Inds stake by 6,498 shares to 3.60 million valued at $276.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (NASDAQ:ROIC) stake by 105,545 shares and now owns 19.79M shares. Mcdermott Intl Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,157 are held by Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Company. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 479,107 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Co stated it has 41,559 shares. River Road Asset Management Limited Company owns 745,405 shares. Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability reported 82,609 shares. Narwhal Cap accumulated 0.34% or 24,150 shares. 23,614 were accumulated by Cypress Cap Group. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 6,732 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd accumulated 13,300 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Estabrook Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Moreover, Us Bancorp De has 0.01% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 41,334 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt invested in 3,731 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Aviva Pcl accumulated 215,476 shares.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) stake by 57,306 shares to 304,834 valued at $27.41 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) stake by 73,274 shares and now owns 804,868 shares. Paramount Group Inc was raised too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. $633,096 worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was sold by Probst Robert F. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAFARO DEBRA A sold $4.36 million.

Among 6 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of VTR in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of VTR in report on Monday, February 11 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the shares of VTR in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report.

