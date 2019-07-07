Heitman Real Estate Securities Cut Macerich Co (MAC) Holding By $23.36 Million; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering US Ecology, Inc. (ECOL)

Among 3 analysts covering US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. US Ecology had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72 target in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 4. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $64 target in Monday, February 25 report. See US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) latest ratings:

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased Macerich Co (MAC) stake by 45.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 543,353 shares as Macerich Co (MAC)’s stock declined 3.91%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 647,258 shares with $28.06 million value, down from 1.19 million last quarter. Macerich Co now has $4.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.28. About 1.07M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-STARBOARD VALUE LP CHALLENGES MAJORITY OF MACERICH CO’S MAC.N BOARD; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold US Ecology, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 18.32 million shares or 2.20% less from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 1,026 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys, New York-based fund reported 9,780 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Company reported 57,267 shares stake. Mondrian Investment Ptnrs Limited has 0.13% invested in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) for 72,831 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability reported 5,528 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Co owns 14,500 shares. Us Bank De holds 1,032 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.01% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Principal Fincl Gru reported 181,525 shares. Naples Global Limited Co has invested 0.24% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 30,602 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) for 1,886 shares. Parametric Assoc Lc reported 36,388 shares. Franklin Resources accumulated 581,233 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

The stock increased 3.12% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $61.08. About 120,140 shares traded or 12.60% up from the average. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 0.88% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 03/05/2018 – US Ecology Backs 2018 EPS $2.15-EPS $2.34; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen PLC Exits Position in US Ecology; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $39M-$42M; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Rev $530M-$553M; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 29/05/2018 – US Ecology Board Reaffirms Capital Allocation Strategy; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q REV. $120.1M, EST. $114.5M; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.34, EST. $2.20; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ US Ecology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. It operates in two divisions, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. It has a 27.92 P/E ratio. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.44 million activity. COPPOLA EDWARD C bought 5,000 shares worth $164,400. $649,882 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares were bought by Stephen Andrea M. On Wednesday, May 8 O HERN THOMAS E bought $409,850 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 10,000 shares.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased Vici Properties Inc stake by 96,950 shares to 1.53 million valued at $33.51M in 2019Q1. It also upped Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) stake by 61,663 shares and now owns 872,128 shares. Brookfield Property Reit Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MAC’s profit will be $121.45 million for 9.67 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Macerich (NYSE:MAC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macerich had 10 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) rating on Thursday, June 20. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $30 target. Citigroup maintained Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) rating on Friday, June 28. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $3400 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) rating on Friday, February 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $46 target. On Friday, February 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Wednesday, January 23 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Group Inc accumulated 0.06% or 143,793 shares. Stifel Finance Corp reported 66,259 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Co invested in 6,117 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 133,481 shares. Pnc Ser Group Inc Incorporated Inc holds 4,539 shares. Raymond James Financial Services invested in 8,806 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 15,708 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has 0.13% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 11,916 shares. Principal Financial holds 233,089 shares. Security Research Mngmt has 1.3% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). 1.45 million are held by Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Com. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 3,567 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 5,161 shares.