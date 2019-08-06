Heitman Real Estate Securities Cut Its Prologis (PLD) Stake by $4.49 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Skyline Champion (SKY) Valuation Rose, Mak Capital One Trimmed Stake

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 63,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.27M, down from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $78.64. About 2.63 million shares traded or 21.29% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 4.04M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.76 million, down from 5.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.92% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 765,696 shares traded or 36.51% up from the average. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE – SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Skyline Corp; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $588.91M for 21.14 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 34,727 shares to 635,805 shares, valued at $127.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 413,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $228.80 million activity. 4.79M shares were sold by BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC, worth $96.76 million. $87.18M worth of stock was sold by CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP on Tuesday, March 5.

