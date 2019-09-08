Heitman Real Estate Securities Cut Extra Space Storage (EXR) Holding by $506,515 as Market Valuation Rose; Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding as Valuation Rose

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 88,309 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, down from 92,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 5,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 465,229 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.41M, down from 470,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.74. About 913,232 shares traded or 17.81% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Mackenzie Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 21,522 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 37,996 shares stake. Westpac Bk Corp holds 227,567 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,314 are owned by Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gradient Ltd Liability Co owns 0.54% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 82,138 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited reported 20,023 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership owns 32,502 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability reported 198,704 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 230,586 shares. Fifth Third Bank stated it has 4,137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. 12,526 were reported by Cibc Asset Management Incorporated. Piedmont Investment Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 9,798 shares.

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.2 per share. EXR’s profit will be $160.31M for 24.14 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 63,811 shares to 711,881 shares, valued at $28.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 493,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 764,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04B for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 21,450 shares to 50,384 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.