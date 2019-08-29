Heitman Real Estate Securities Boosted Sl Green Realty (SLG) Holding by $5.10 Million; Stock Declined; Adirondack Research & Management Has Cut Owens Ill (OI) Position by $496,962 as Share Price Declined

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 27,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 267,279 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, down from 294,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 1.86 million shares traded or 23.87% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 57,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 304,834 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.41M, up from 247,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $78.1. About 401,963 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price; 08/03/2018 SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue; 16/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: iStar buying fee interest at 635 Madison from SL Green

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does SL Green Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:SLG) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SL Green signs up anchor tenant for 460 W 34th Street – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 39,923 shares. Cap Fund reported 4,084 shares stake. Northern Corp invested in 0.03% or 1.30M shares. Aperio Group Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 19,415 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 56,625 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership stated it has 1,514 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Ltd (Trc) has 6,792 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Telos Cap Inc accumulated 5,275 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Parkside Fin Retail Bank And Tru holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 310,931 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Company. Beech Hill Advsrs has invested 0.94% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Horizon Invs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 2,841 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). 16,281 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Presima Inc holds 1.85% or 149,300 shares.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 873,820 shares to 3.60M shares, valued at $34.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding Nv (NYSE:INXN) by 250,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,855 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Sealed Air Will Probably Beat on Earnings, But That Wonâ€™t Save SEE Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Just 4 Days Before Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital owns 0.03% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 43,221 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 1.04% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 339,600 shares. Fil has 25 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 0.01% or 67,922 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Gru has 82,888 shares. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.05% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) or 236 shares. Spitfire Ltd Liability Com reported 9.23% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 9,744 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 269,099 shares. Alphaone Investment Ltd Llc holds 3,016 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Comerica National Bank & Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 463,182 shares. 3,499 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York.