Heitman Real Estate Securities Boosted Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Stake by $9.81 Million; Market Value Rose; Keystone Financial Planning Has Trimmed Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 122,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, down from 197,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $57.5. About 5.58 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 545,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.65 million, up from 2.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 1.57M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.39% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 12/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $2 BLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST)

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.17 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $202.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) by 2,904 shares to 4,692 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vang High Div Yld (VYM) by 3,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS).

